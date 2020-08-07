Two Grovetown men indicted for Child Pornography

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Two Grovetown men have been charged in separate federal indictments alleging possession of child pornography.

35-year old Jordan Logan and 22-year-old Johnathan Malone, have been indicted by a U.S. District Court Grand Jury on one count each of Possession of Child Pornography.

These men face up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by registering as a sex offender and a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) received information that led to online investigations and subsequent searches that found images on electronic devices.

The cases were investigated by the GBI and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

