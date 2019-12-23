Two Augusta men charged in narcotics bust

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Augusta men were arrested Monday for having 196 pounds of Marijuana.
Around 9:20 AM on Monday December 9th, The RCSO arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada at the 900 block of Holden Street.
Deputies found 196 pounds of Marijuana, which has the street value of half a million dollars, and three firearms worth $24,000.
Torres’ Charges are:
- Trafficking Marijuana
- Possession of a firearm by 1st Offender
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
Rashada’s Charges are:
- Trafficking Marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
This is an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.