Two Augusta men charged in narcotics bust

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Augusta men were arrested Monday for having 196 pounds of Marijuana.

Around 9:20 AM on Monday December 9th, The RCSO arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada at the 900 block of Holden Street.

Deputies found 196 pounds of Marijuana, which has the street value of half a million dollars, and three firearms worth $24,000.

Torres’ Charges are:

Trafficking Marijuana

Possession of a firearm by 1st Offender

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Rashada’s Charges are:

Trafficking Marijuana

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

This is an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.