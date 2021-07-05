TS Elsa path moves more to the East. What this means for us…Check Here.

Tropical Storm Elsa was located by radars from Key West, Florida, and Havana, Cuba, near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 82.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue tonight and Tuesday morning, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday night. A north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the Florida Straits tonight and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida by late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. Data from the NOAA Doppler weather radar in Key West and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast on Tuesday. The current patch would place TS Elsa as a Tropical Depression in the CSRA by late Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a changing forecast and we'll know much more as the storm moves into the Gulf by the morning. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.