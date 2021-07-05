TS Elsa path moves more to the East. What this means for us…Check Here.

Top Stories

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Live Interactive VIPIR Radar

Tropical Storm Elsa was located by radars from Key West, Florida, and Havana, Cuba, near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 82.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the 
north-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is 
expected to continue tonight and Tuesday morning, followed by a turn 
toward the north on Tuesday night.  A north-northeastward motion is 
expected on Wednesday.  On the forecast track, Elsa will move across 
the Florida Straits tonight and pass near the Florida Keys early 
Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the 
west coast of Florida by late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Data from the NOAA Doppler weather radar in Key West and an Air 
Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum 
sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (with higher 
gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast on Tuesday.
The current patch would place TS Elsa as a Tropical Depression in the 
CSRA by late Wednesday into Thursday.  This will be a changing forecast
and we'll know much more as the storm moves into the Gulf by the morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles 
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story