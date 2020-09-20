Trump supporters hold a parade through Columbia and Richmond Counties

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- As Election Day draws near, Trump supporters held a car parade.

Hundreds of motorcycles, cars and trucks turned out Saturday morning for the event. Organizers say after the success of the boat parade last month, they started a Facebook event for a car parade and it grew from there.

Robert Plyler and his fiance Erin Lewis organized the parade. They said that many people wanted to participate in the boat parade, but weren’t able to or didn’t have a boat. So they decided to have a parade on land this time.

“It’s just a way for the community to come together and show support for a president that we all agree is doing a great job,” said Plyler.

The parade started in Columbia County at the Columbia County Republican Party Headquarters. The bikers left first, and an hour later, cars and trucks started out. The drive down Columbia Road, to Washington Road, ending at Alexander Drive.

Plyler said that because of the success of the parade, they plan to do another one in October. You can find information on that on their Facebook group CSRA For Trump.