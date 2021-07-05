Tropical Update Monday, July 5, 2021

5PM Monday Update: Elsa is still a tropical storm, but wind speeds have decreased to 50mph due to it moving over the mountainous terrain of Cuba. Once this system exits Cuba and reenters the Gulf of Mexico, significant changes could be made to the track. As of now, Elsa is forecasted to make landfall in the Northwestern Florida Peninsula Wednesday, and then weaken to a tropical depression by the time it heads our way. This track has it going right across the Southern CSRA early Thursday morning. Expect impacts of heavy rain (1-3in), gusty winds (up to 50mph), and an isolated tornado threat Wednesday-Thursday.