Tropical Storm Franklin is
located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 71.3 West. Franklin is
moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and a
north-northeastward motion is expected for the next day or so,
followed by a turn toward the northeast and east-northeast on
Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected
to cross the island of Hispaniola today and emerge over the
southwestern Atlantic waters later today or tonight.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some weakening is likely today while Franklin moves over Hispaniola,
followed by re-strengthening beginning on Thursday after the center
moves over the Atlantic.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
Tropical Depression Harold
is located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 102.1 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h)
and this motion is expected to continue with some acceleration into
Thursday morning
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.
Harold is expected to dissipate as a tropical cyclone as its
surface center devolves while tracking across far northern Mexico.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo
Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become
more conducive for some development late this week, and a
tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system
moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central
tropical Atlantic.
Central Tropical Atlantic:
An area of low pressure centered several hundred miles east-
northeast of the Leeward Islands (the remnants of former Tropical
Storm Emily) is producing a large area of disorganized
thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more
conducive for development in a day or so, and this system could
regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this
week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the
subtropical central Atlantic. For additional information on this
system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by
the National Weather Service.