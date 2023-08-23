Tropical Storm Franklin is

located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 71.3 West. Franklin is

moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and a

north-northeastward motion is expected for the next day or so,

followed by a turn toward the northeast and east-northeast on

Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected

to cross the island of Hispaniola today and emerge over the

southwestern Atlantic waters later today or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some weakening is likely today while Franklin moves over Hispaniola,

followed by re-strengthening beginning on Thursday after the center

moves over the Atlantic.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Tropical Depression Harold

is located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 102.1 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h)

and this motion is expected to continue with some acceleration into

Thursday morning

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

Harold is expected to dissipate as a tropical cyclone as its

surface center devolves while tracking across far northern Mexico.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo

Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become

more conducive for some development late this week, and a

tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system

moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central

tropical Atlantic.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure centered several hundred miles east-

northeast of the Leeward Islands (the remnants of former Tropical

Storm Emily) is producing a large area of disorganized

thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more

conducive for development in a day or so, and this system could

regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this

week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the

subtropical central Atlantic. For additional information on this

system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by

the National Weather Service.