The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 53.5 West. Lee is moving toward

the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is

expected to continue through early next week with a significant

decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected

to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the

Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early

next week.

Maximum sustained winds based on data from the Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft have increased to near 165 mph with higher gusts.

Lee is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is

forecast today. Fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next

few days, but Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through

early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The center of Tropical Storm Margot is

located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 30.8 West. Margot is

moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). This general

motion is expected to continue through the weekend, followed by a

turn toward the northwest early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days,

and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km)

from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).