A non-tropical area of low pressure located near the eastern Azores
is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds to
near gale force over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. This system
could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves to the
east of the Azores. Later today, the system is forecast to turn
northeastward over cooler waters, and further development is not
expected. Regardless of development, heavy rains and gusty winds
will continue across portions of the Canary Islands, Madeira Island,
and the Azores over the next day or so. For additional information
on this system, see products issued by the State Meteorological
Agency of Spain, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere,
and High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.