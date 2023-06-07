A non-tropical area of low pressure located near the eastern Azores

is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds to

near gale force over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. This system

could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves to the

east of the Azores. Later today, the system is forecast to turn

northeastward over cooler waters, and further development is not

expected. Regardless of development, heavy rains and gusty winds

will continue across portions of the Canary Islands, Madeira Island,

and the Azores over the next day or so. For additional information

on this system, see products issued by the State Meteorological

Agency of Spain, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere,

and High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.