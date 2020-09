Aiken, SC (WJBF)- You may have seen Blessing Boxes located all over the CSRA. They are boxes filled with food and everyday supplies for those in need. The pandemic has led to shortages of supplies and volunteers for those boxes.

The co-founders of Blessing Boxes Aiken say that since the pandemic began, they are having a harder time keeping the boxes filled. Volunteers are staying away and all donations are going toward food, causing the boxes to fall into a state of disrepair.