The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona. At 1100 PM the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 56.9 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night, with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches). Stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest.