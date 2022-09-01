Early this morning Tropical Depression 5 formed, and only a few short hours later, we have our 4th named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle has current sustained winds at 40 mph, and isn’t likely to impact any land mass anytime soon. It will “chase it’s tail” and as it does so, it could become our first Hurricane of the season in a couple of days.

We are also tracking two other disturbances one, which will likely become Tropical Depression 6 sometime over the weekend, or early next week, will likely curve out to sea, and not impact the United States. Even though it looks like it is heading our way. The disturbance off the coast of Africa, has actually weakened since yesterday, and will likely not develop anytime soon, if even at all.