Travel back to pre-pandemic levels at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGYSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Hugs and holiday cheer — just a few things you will see at Augusta Regional Airport this week.

“We are happy to see passengers getting back out,” Lauren Smith, the public relations and customer service manager of Augusta Regional Airport, said.

It has been two years since the airport was busy during the holiday season. Travel at Augusta Regional Airport is back to pre-pandemic levels. Smith says flights are 90 percent full.

“Even though we’re a smaller regional airport, we still ask passengers to come out 90 to 120 minutes prior to their departure time. Give yourself plenty of time for travel, check in and to get through TSA.”

Augusta Regional is debuting two new upgrades. It has added two baggage carousels “that allow for larger bags, increased capacity, and greater reliability.” The airport also installed a new security system which separates the public side of the airport from the gates. It is designed to ensure no one can access the gates if they have not gone through security. Arriving passengers will walk through the security system when exiting the terminal.

“The primary goal of that equipment is to help prevent any breaching. If anyone from the public side tries to get to the secure side, alarms would go off.”

This week’s travel comes just a few days after a security scare at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport where a gun accidentally went off in the TSA screening area. Smith says Augusta Regional has policies in place to keep weapons from getting through security. TSA has found four weapons during its screenings this year.

“Safety is always our top priority here in Augusta. We take that into high consideration in everything we do.”