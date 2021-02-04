Transition Tuesdays: The Importance of Financial Planning

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. This presentation is for educational purposes only. No products or services will be offered for sale, and there is no obligation.

Strategic Financial Management – 2838 Hillcreek Drive Suite B, Augusta, GA 30909.

Scott Fitzgerald is a Wealth Advisor, Founder, and CEO of Strategic Financial Management (SFM), a local firm serving entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, and their families. Established in 2004, SFM specializes in comprehensive financial planning focusing on wealth management, retirement planning, and creating strategies for financial independence. Throughout the years, Scott’s mission is to serve his clients by helping them make intelligent financial decisions that connect with their goals.