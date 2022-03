AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The trailer for Mel Gibson’s latest film, Agent Game, has been offiicially released.

Several scenes from the movie were shot in Augusta, Georgia including downtown near Broad Street and in Evans, Georgia.

This action thriller also stars Dermot Mulroney, Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro, Annie Ilonzeh, Katie Cassidy, Jason Isaacs, Barkhad Abdi, and Adan Canto.

