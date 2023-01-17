AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor.

Emergency dispatch says the crash was called in as a collision with injuries at 1:41 P.M. on Tuesday.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured and has to be extricated.

The Aiken Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently on the scene of the accident.