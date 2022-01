(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – According to officials, the eastbound lanes of Gordon Highway at Dan Bowles Road are currently blocked due to an accident with a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say that the tractor-trailer had been jackknifed.

Deputies say there are no injuries.

As of now, eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Dan Bowles Road while deputies are attempting to open a lane.

It is asked that the public avoid the area and find an alternate route.