We are tracking a strong and fast moving storm system to our west that will quickly bring us a line of showers and thunderstorms very early Sunday morning through Noon. It will be very windy with gust up to 35mph by morning then still keeping it breezy through the afternoon. Some rain will be heavy at times and a gusty thunderstorm is not out of the question. Not looking for any severe weather at this time. Once the front passes, we’ll see clearing skies and a breezy warm afternoon with Highs in the middle 70s.

Look for sunny and cooler conditions for Monday.