Tracking more afternoon/evening storms. – Click here for what to expect.

The same players take the stage for our forecast Thursday – Saturday. A strong Trough, along with weak Low Pressure and the heating of the day will give us widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely the next few days as some of these storms will be very slow movers. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a Heat Index of 100-103 before the storms.

Here’s your forecast:

Overnight: A few showers and thunderstorms could move into our Northern counties and might reach down into Augusta. Storms will end by 2AM, otherwise Partly cloudy. Low 73 Rain chance 40%

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, some with heavy rain. High 93. Rain chance 60%

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms until late. Low 72. Rain chance 60%

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, some with heavy rain. High 90. Rain chance 60%