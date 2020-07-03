Topgolf’s grand opening tee’s off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s something good to tee off with in 2020. Topgolf’s grand opening is this morning in Augusta at 10 AM. It’s located off of Riverwatch Parkway on Cabela Drive.

It’s finally here, and what better place to have it than in the golf town itself. So, let’s talk about what’s inside.

It has 36 climate-controlled hitting bays and a 9 hole miniature golf course. There’s a full service bar, and party venues for private events.

Markers are placed 6 feet apart in common areas, hitting bays are spaced out 11 feet from tee to tee, and every employee will get a health check before they start their shift.

Manager of Sales and Community Engagement for Topgolf, Sean Frantom, says, “it’s gonna be fun. Augusta’s got a new experience they’re gonna see here at Top Golf Augusta. This is the first of its kind where you gonna see 36 bays, a lot of green space and garden area where you can come, and there’s fire pits, obviously we won’t have the fire pits going tomorrow.”

It will be a night you’ll never FORE!-get. If you want to reserve a spot at TopGolf, CLICK HERE.