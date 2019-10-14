Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019

by: Kaylee Merchak

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner. To help trick-or-treaters prepare for the night, Google has compiled a list of the most search costumes for 2019.

The top 10 costumes searched in the month of September were:

  1. IT
  2. Witch
  3. Spider-Man
  4. Dinosaur
  5. Descendants
  6. Clown 
  7. Fortnite
  8. Chucky
  9. 1980s
  10. Unicorn

The top 10 “good for group” costumes were:

  1. Descendants
  2. Fortnite
  3. Stranger Things
  4. 1980s
  5. Toy Story (Forky is a top costume idea)
  6. Power Rangers
  7. Star Wars
  8. The Wizard of Oz
  9. Minecraft
  10. The Powerpuff Girls

The top 10 costume searches for babies were:

  1. Banana
  2. Dalmatian
  3. Grinch
  4. Pennywise
  5. Stay Puft
  6. Starbucks
  7. Concha
  8. Pumpkin
  9. Deer
  10. Olaf

They even made a list of the top 10 costumes for “ghoul’s” best friend — dogs!

  1. Chucky dog costume
  2. Ewok dog costume
  3. Spider dog costume
  4. Pennywise dog costume
  5. Dinosaur dog costume
  6. UPS dog costume
  7. Demogorgon dog costume
  8. Shark dog costume
  9. Batman dog costume
  10. Ghost dog costume

