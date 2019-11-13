Woman’s hands give wrapped christmas or other holiday handmade present in paper with red ribbon. Present box, decoration of gift on white wooden table, top view with copy space

(CNN) – Today is World Kindness Day.

An organization called the World Kindness Movement started the day in 1998.

28 countries now mark November 13th with acts of kindness.

A campaign to wear cardigans for this year’s day has spread on social media.

A pittsburgh broadcasting station wants people to channel the spirit of “Mister Rogers.”

Social media users are urging people to use hashtag world kindness day (#wordkindnessday) to show off their good deeds and cardigans.

Kindness UK also listed a few things you can do to spread kindness.

they include doing a good deed, giving someone a compliment, holding the door for someone and volunteering.