Tiny homes could be making their way to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The American dream. A goal for many to have their own home. But instead of thinking bigger, the City of Aiken is thinking smaller, much smaller.

It’s a phenomenon that’s sweeping the nation. Many people are going tiny. Tiny homes could soon make their way to Aiken.

“The concept has already been approved,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Recently, city leaders gave their blessing to rezone a part of land right behind the burger king on york street to make the project a reality.

“These tiny homes will be less expensive just due to their square footage,” Bedenbaugh shared.

Typically, the size of a small home is rarely more than 500 square feet. Some say, it offers a number of advantages for the homeowner.

“There seems to be a movement at this point in time where people do want to downsize in some cases pretty tremendously, somewhat like a minimalist. And I think this plays into that,” he revealed.

Right now, leaders are waiting to see when any movement will take place. “We’re waiting now on the investor to do his and developer to do his work,” he said.

Shawn did reach out to the developer about the project, he was unable to speak with us at this time.