TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

(WIAT) --- Will you be traveling this Christmas Eve and still want updates on where Santa Claus is on his journey around the world? Well, you're in luck! OnStar and NORAD are working together again to allow drivers to track Father Christmas while on the road.

This isn't the first time OnStar and NORAD have worked together. On its website, OnStar says that "for the last decade, OnStar has teamed up with NORAD to help magnify the wonder of Christmas for thousands of children on the road."