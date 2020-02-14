Ticketing plan for Kobe Bryant public memorial released

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that fans seeking to attend the Feb. 24 memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center must register to purchase tickets and there will be no outside overflow areas for viewing.

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each. Like the date of the event, the ticket prices are combinations of numbers that represent the No. 24 worn by Bryant and the No. 2 worn by Gianna on her girls basketball team.

Registration will allow fans to participate in a public ticket sale next Wednesday.

