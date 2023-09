As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs today will be well below average, in the low 80s, but still a little muggy.

Sunshine and cool temps move in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms will close out the weekend Sunday with highs also in the low 80s.