Thunder Over Evans sees big turn out

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)-The Columbia County community turned out to honor men and women in uniform for Thunder Over Evans. A celebration honoring the men and women in the armed forces.

“This year is more of a straightforward event but still very impactful,” says Don Clark.

Families gathered for a fun filled event, that included live music and food. Organizer Don Clark says this year feels much different as folks are able to come together in person again.

“Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, this is an amazing time for everybody to come out here in the beautiful weather and just celebrate the men and women in the armed forces. What better way for us to come out as a community?,” says Clark.

As a retired service member, Clark says he recognizes the importance of paying homage to his fellow comrades.

“Each one of these men and women whether they’re in uniform today or previously have served. All still carry that pride within their hearts for their country, for their families, and for the service,” says Clark.

Those celebrating shared their excitement to return to the annual tradition at Evans Towne Center Park. And they anticipated one special moment.

“Well of course the thunder over Evans, the large fireworks display. Waiting for it to rattle our bones,” says Caroline Ford, who attended the event with her family.

Preparations are already in the works for next year’s event.