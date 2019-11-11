Three under arrest after car chase ends in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At least three people are in jail tonight after a chase that started in North Augusta and ended in Richmond County.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 6 the chase began after North Augusta Public Safety Officers spotted a truck that was stolen out of Edgefield county.

The chase came over the 13th Street bridge at speeds of around 65 miles per hour. During the chase, the suspects led officers through at least two school zones.

The chase ended on Central Avenue, near Hickman, after the suspects crashed.

We are still waiting for more information about the suspects and the crimes they’re charged with.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.