AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project.

This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers.

The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on the new Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility.

It will open up around 2,500 jobs for construction workers, electricians, plumbers and more.

SRNS said the Plutonium Project is a big part of a long term strategy for maintaining the nation’s stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Will Salters with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers explained those jobs only cover construction of the facility and don’t count how many people it will take to run it. He said this project is a huge deal for this area.

“It’s huge. I mean it keeps the community working. That’s always been a huge employer for the area. And a lot of the employment now is at Plant Vogtle where there was roughly 5,000 craft professionals out at Vogtle and now Vogtle is finishing up,” Salters said.

The signing event will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the IBEW Union Hall on Reynolds Street in Augusta.

Construction is expected to start before the end of the year.