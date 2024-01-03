THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – Tuesday night was momentous for Jada Kendrick and the Thomson Bulldogs as Kendrick scored the 1,000th point of her career.

Taking on Glenn Hills, the Bulldogs were leading 31-8 at the end of the second half when Jada got the ball under the bucket for the lay-in that put her over the century mark. The game was stopped for a celebration at midcourt with her teammates, her friends and family, and Jada received a trophy and plaque to commemorate her efforts. There was still a game to finish though, and Jada reentered the game to finish out the half with the Bulldogs leading 36-8.

In the second half Jada led Thomson on a 34-4 run and the Bulldogs got the win 71-12 over the Spartans. They will be back in action later this week as they open region play against Laney on Friday.

A big congrats to Jada Kendrick on 1,000 career points!