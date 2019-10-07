Thomson Police Department-“Don’t lose your home to a police drug seizure”



THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – It’s estimated that 74 percent of people who live in Thomson, Georgia rent a home and are now the focus of a new initiative by the Thomson Police Department.

The TPD is beginning to increase its C-3 operations which works to advise homeowners and renters to keep their property clean.

“Criminals pray on areas of depletion. old building…different things so if you help clean up those areas than you don’t give them the environment where things can grow.” says Thomson Police Chief Evans.

The C-3 operation is a break down of community, crime and criminals while increasing the understanding of how individuals can lead to solving the growing problem of drugs.

“I hope he can but I don’t know about that there because you know how some of these young people is,” says Herman Green who lives in Thomson.

If homes and areas are not kept clean, the home owner or renter can be fined $150-$1000 daily after they get a 10 day code ordinance notice by the department.

“We have had a lot of problems in certain areas around here and I support him in being tough and trying to keep the crime down where ever he can.” says Amy Lemley who lives in Thomson.

Chief Evans says he pays close attention to some of the people who live on Pitts street which is one of the more popular spots.

According to Chief Evans, 80 percent of all your crimes are being committed by 20 percent of the residents.

“If you find out who that 20 percent is and you put your thumb on them than you can get rid of some of your crime problems.”

He says as everything in the city grows and evolves, so does the department.

“But it’s the new people that i’m not knowing about which I need to find out about these young guys,” says Chief Evans.

Which calls for the need to be one step ahead.

“I have to get into the schools and find out who my up and comers are. whose going to be causing me problems 10 years from now because if I can stop them now. I’m stopping a problem for me later,” says the Chief.

It’s either keep it clean or lose everything especially if you’re a homeowner letting someone rent your home.

“If I can get rid of a criminal by getting them out of my town, my city and get them banned by taking things away from them like the house, the car… whatever I can take from them I will,” says Chief Evans.

Thomson Police Department Facebook Post

10 ways not to lose your home to a police drug seizure.

Over the next several months TPD will be continuing to conduct operations to rid our city of suspected drug dealers and users who are praying on our youths and poisoning our weak.

If you own a home and you are suspecting that your renters are using your home for illegal purposes don’t lose your home to one of our seizures!

Although TPD dislikes taking homes and other property, it is a necessary tool to help rid our city of these nuisances.

Protect yourself and your property by doing a better job of the following 10 things:

1. Vet your tenants, their friends, and/or associates

2. Monitor the traffic visiting your property

3. Conduct frequent Inspections of your property

4. Break leases when there is suspected activity

5. Build better relationships with neighbors of your property who can inform you of activity

6. Inform TPD of the suspected activity (thomsonpd@thomson-mcduffie.net)

7. Conduct initial and annual background checks on tenants to verify job and job history

8. Don’t second guess yourself…”If you suspect it, it is more than likely happening!”

9. Require tenants upkeep and maintain your property to the same standards you would as if you still lived there…blight brings more crime problems and more criminals to an area

10. STOP IGNORING THE PROBLEM

TPD reminds you to be a part of the solution not a part of the problem. Don’t lose the property that you or your family have worked to acquire!