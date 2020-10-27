Thomson Police chief resigning

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — The Thomson Police Department is preparing for major changes. Chief Anson Evans is resigning effective November 2. He plans to take a role within the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office. Evans served in Thomson for less than two years, joining the department in 2019. But, his team says his impact is far reaching.

“We’ve had a great effect on the community in a very positive way,” Assistant Chief Edward Bess says. “I think we’ve fought crime on a different level, and it’s worked. The investigations we’ve conducted have yielded great results.”

Attention is now turning to Evans’ replacement. Assistant Chief Edward Bess is taking over as interim chief next week.

“He is the interim chief, and we have the utmost confidence in him,” Don Toms, the Thomson City Administrator, says.

Bess may not be in the position for long. He’s running for sheriff in Wheeler County.

“I was driven to apply because I figure I can apply the stuff we’re doing in Thomson to the community I live in,” Bess says.

If elected as sheriff, Bess will leave the Thomson Police Department at the start of the new year, giving the city two months to find a permanent replacement for Evans.

“The department is moving in a great direction. It’s going to continue to move that way because of the policies and procedures we all helped set forth that Chief Evans wanted us to do.”