AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The third suspect wanted for murder in the connection of the June 26th triple homicide by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after being found in Oklahoma according to an announcement made by Aiken Sheriff Michael E. Hunt.

The reported homicide happened on Wadley Drive in Aiken.

According to ACSO, Alvin Artis, IV has been arrested.

According to authorities, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Lawton Police Department in Oklahoma found Artis on NW 38th Street in Lawton, Oklahoma, and Artis was arrested around 11:40 A.M. EST (10:40 A.M. CST) on Wednesday.

Authorities say Artis was taken into custody without incident to the Comanche County Detention Center in Oklahoma, where they say he will be held pending an extradition hearing.

On June 26th, authorities say that deputies were called to a residence on Wadley Drive after reports of gunfire, and investigators say Willie Garnett, Ivan Perry. and Cameron Carroll were killed in the shooting.

According to the ACSO, two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting: Xabian U. Bailey, 18, on June 26th and a 15 year old juvenile on June 30th.

“We are grateful for the relationships we have with State and Federal law enforcement partners that assisted with this latest arrest,” says Sheriff Hunt in a statement. “Even though we still have work to do, it is our hope that these arrests bring some comfort to the families of Willie, Ivan, and Cameron.”