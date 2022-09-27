RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged with Weapon on School Grounds, Aggravated Assault, two counts of 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of Firearm or Knife during Commission of Crime.

Kinte Green, 17

Investigators say Green is a student at McDuffie Achievement Center and is the second suspect in the shooting that is enrolled at that school.

Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17, who has been arrested and charged, lives in Thomson and also enrolled at McDuffie Achievement Center, according to authorities.

Roosevelt Demmons, 17

Investigators also state that the other suspect, Santana Valentino Mance, 17, of Dearing, has also been arrested and charged.

Santana Mance, 17

All 3 suspects are currently detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.