AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- ATV professionals say a lot of these accidents happen during the summer months, most of them involving people driving under the influence or simply not following guidelines.

“what we see in the studies that we get back is 92% of the accidents that we see they are going against our golden rules that we set forth” said Jun Villegas, ATV Safety Institute

Jun Villegas with the ATV Safety Institute says, driver safety guides and proper gear tips can be easy to give out to ATV drivers.. but it goes beyond that.

“We see a lot of kids that are riding adult size ATVs that they can’t handle because they don’t have that judgement of how fast that ATV goes typically that’s reserved folks that already have licenses” said Villegas.

ATV and UTV accidents have taken place on the roadways across the CSRA. In Georgia and other states it’s illegal to drive them on main streets and recommended they be driven on private properties.

“Typically it’s somewhere, where it’s big we’re talking acres and they have trials on the property where they can take the ATV through tree through fields” said Villegas.

Villegas says bad weather can also contribute to bad accidents…

“when you add weather to it especially rain it adds too the stopping distance of an ATV it adds to making your visibility not as good and not only your visibility but other peoples visibility so other trial users” said Villegas.

He also says if you purchase an ATV it’s important to take the safety class offered to you.