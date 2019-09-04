The Salvation Army of Augusta to provide meals to three local shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Figuring out the next meal is one less thing these evacuees have to worry about. Lunch and dinner will be provided to as many as 600 people until the storm passes.

“At this time we have about 856 evacuees that are currently in Augusta, in our shelters,” said Augusta Fire Chief, Christopher James. “We have 132 of them with functional medical needs at Westside High School. Also, a third serial is in route, and another serial just pulled out of Savannah.”

Chief James expressed in Tuesday’s press conference the need for citizens of Augusta to help donate. He says he is expecting 3,000 people to evacuate here, but he is prepping if needed to house about 5,000 people.

“Here in Augusta, we are going on with our day to day activities,” said James. “These citizens, some of them don’t have much, and what they do have is endanger of being lost.”

One goal is making sure our guests are fed while they make Augusta their temporary home.

“We want to make sure you know you are treated like family,” explained the area commander for the Augusta Salvation Army, Major Douglas McClure. “So it’s vital for us to work for with those shelters, to make sure those families are getting a good quality meal. And they know someone cares about them. There are staff and volunteers that are coming in preparing these meals in ahead of time, to make sure they are getting the best quality meal they can provide.”

The Kroc Center will also be a destination for evacuees to shower.

Douglas told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson the center is familiar in helping those in disaster situations.

“I don’t know if remember back in January when we had the fire at the Center of Hope,” explained McClure. “We had folks here stay in these building. So our members loved it because they were able to give back through the Kroc Center. I think a little bit of that inconvenience for our members is not going to be an issue.”

Chief James says in times of a disaster, the best way to help survivors is to contribute.

“This is the worst day for some of them,” said James. “We understand some of them don’t have a lot, and so whatever we can do to make them feel better is what we do.”

The Salvation Army will be providing meals to three local shelters starting tomorrow at noon. Dinner will be served to them around 5 pm.

Photojournalist: Will Baker