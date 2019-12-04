The Salvation Army of Augusta needs Bell Ringers this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta is facing a volunteer crisis during their busiest donation season of the year. Due to a lack of bell ringers, as many as 50% of their kettles have not been used this holiday season.







The kettle season is crucial to funding The Salvation Army’s mission of “Doing the most good” through free programs, shelter, and meals to those in need.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community to help fill the void in kettle bell ringers.







Individuals, churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations can sign up to ring for shifts, whole days, or an entire season.

If you or anyone you know are interested in volunteering please contact their Volunteer Coordinator, Ali Scavullo, at 706-434-3185 or sign-up at by clicking here.