AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Neighbors Next Door,” an inspiring theatrical production by Ready or Not Productions, is set to grace the stage at the Imperial Theater on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

Centered around the theme of neighborly relationships and the importance of extending compassion.

Two families live busy, hectic lives and have no idea what’s going on right next door to them. But one situation can shake up the whole neighborhood.

Tickets are $48 – $58.

Shova “Nikki” Williams and Terrell Pressley joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more on what you can expect.