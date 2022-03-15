AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — After 40 years of serving the community, the Golden Harvest Food Bank is getting a brand new look.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank held a press conference on Tuesday announcing that have completely rebranded in order to better reflect the goal of eliminating hunger in its 25-county service.

Directors and staff say the new look includes an updated logo, color palette, and tagline.

“The new look has a nod toward our past yet communicates the large scope of logistics involved in serving more than 12 million meals a year, while representing our passionate belief that every meal, volunteer, donor, partner and employee matters,” said Amy Breitmann, President and CEO, Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Executives say the food bank’s previous logo was designed prior to many digital platforms and responsive websites which has generated challenges, particularly with visibility due to its thin font and singular format while the new logo and colors will allow Golden Harvest more heightened visibility in the community.

Golden Harvest's mission: "to transform lives by feeding our hungry neighbors today and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow."