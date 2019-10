The Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art is over 200 years old. Employees say they’ve heard noises and footsteps around the building.

It was built in 1818. Olivia Herbert bought the home in 1937 in honor of her late daughter Gertrude Herbert Dunn.

The employees don’t think they are the ghosts residing in the home, but they did call Paranormal activity investigators, who say there are at least five ghosts living in the home.

