AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first Augusta babies of 2024 have been announced!

According to Piedmont Augusta, the first baby born in the CSRA is Messiah, who was born at 1:33 A.M.

COURTESY OF PIEDMONT AUGUSTA

According to Doctor’s Hospital, Isis Aleya Roper is coming in second being born at 2:04 A.M.

COURTESY OF DOCTOR’S HOSPITAL

Rounding out the trio, according to Wellstar MCG Health, Lydia Moon Bosworth was born at 8:17 A.M.

COURTESY OF WELLSTAR MCG HEALTH

Congratulations to the parents and the families of these miracles of life!