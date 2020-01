AUGUSTA, Ga. - After ESPN's Elle Duncan shared her story of meeting Kobe Bryant and asking for advice on raising girls since he had three at the time, she closed on the fact that Kobe died doing what he loves to do best being a 'Girl Dad'. That title has touched many dad's world-wide.

"He's my best friend, we pretty much do everything together. We go on the road for basketball, basketball games, we're inseparable," said Tala Hunt, Mryon Hunt's Daughter.