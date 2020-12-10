“The eyes of America are on us” — Sen. Perdue returns to campaign trail

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Sen. David Perdue is back on the road as he looks to hold onto his Senate seat. He’s set off on a 125-town bus tour ahead of the January runoff election, making a stop in Thomson on Wednesday.

Perdue narrowly led his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff in November’s election but failed to clinch 50 percent of the vote, which was needed to send him back to Washington for a second term.

“I’m just a few thousand votes short of the 50 percent plus rule that we have in Georgia even though I beat my opponent by two points.,” Perdue said. “In most other sates, I would have already been elected.”

This race is unlike the ones Perdue and Ossoff ran in the General Election. The outcome of the runoff will affect the makeup of the U.S. Senate, which means all attention is on Georgia.

“The eyes of America are on us.”

Perdue’s rally came on the heels of a debate he skipped. Ossoff took the stage Sunday evening standing beside an empty podium reserved for Perdue.

“Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent because he believes he shouldn’t have to,” Ossoff said during the debate.

Perdue tells NewsChannel 6’s Chloe Salsameda he does not regret opting out of the event.

“We accomplished exactly what we wanted to accomplish,” he said.

In the last month, Georgia’s election has been under the microscope. Ballots were audited and recounted, but the results of the presidential election did not change. Attention is now turning to January. Candidates and voters appear to agree — the stakes of the election couldn’t be higher.

“I’ve been around a long time,” Max Burns, a 72-year-old Georgia State Senator-Elect, explained. “This is the most important election in Georgia in my lifetime.”