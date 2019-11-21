The DDS opens satellite office at the Georgia Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Cyber Center unveiled a very unique office this afternoon.

It is called Tatooine in honor of the desert planet from the Star Wars franchise.

It will be the first satellite office for the defense digital service. The area is packed with tons of Star Wars art and memorabilia.

The Defense Digital Service says they don’t want to just be here, they also want to be a part of this community.

Brett Goldstein – Director, Defense Digital Service said: “We’ve partnered with Fort Gordon. We have a very close relationship with Army Cyber, Cyber Command and those components. We’re spending all of this time here and we realized, wow, Augusta is amazing, and we’re looking to expand. Then the Cyber Center happened, so we got in and we’ve made this investment and we’re really excited to be opening our doors.”

The Defense Digital Service said they are recruiting from the local area and looking for technical talent.

To learn more, you can visit their website at www.dds.mil