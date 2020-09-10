The COVID Consortium opens Augusta concierge testing site downtown

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Thursday, The COVID Consortium, a CSRA based company, announced the opening of their concierge COVID testing site at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located in downtown Augusta.

The Covid Consortium concierge testing site in Augusta is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm and is by appointment registration only.

Services offered are cash pay with the uninsured receive testing at no cost.

To schedule an appointment, Uninsured persons should register online here. All others should register here.

Registration for either can also be done by calling (855) 498-8393.

Same-day appointments are available and must be made by phone.

Businesses seeking special group pricing should call (855) 498-8393.

Read the full press release below:

Latest Headlines: