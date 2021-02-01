The Clubhou.se in Augusta partners with Georgia for pilot program

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The state of Georgia is enlisting the help of Augusta to move innovation forward in the state. Housed in the Georgia Cyber Center downtown, the Clubhou.se, a non-profit to help startups, is at the center of it all. Entrepreneurs can apply to a program that will help them learn everything about building a successful business.



“Any entrepreneur, whether they’re rural, urban, disadvantaged. Whether they’re in Savannah, Atlanta or South Georgia, can really tap into these resources without feeling like there’s nothing like this in their town because we’re going to help bring it to them,” said Grace Belangia, Executive Director of The Clubhou.se.

“For us being the first pilot site, not just in Georgia but across the country to do this, we have the ability to, to really change how entrepreneurship occurs nationwide,” said Eric Parker, Co-founder of The Clubhou.se.

“What the partnership funding allows them to do is, is do it in Augusta and for other cities in Georgia at the same time,” said Debra Lam, Partnership for Inclusive Innovation. “So that scale is five cities across Georgia producing a mesh innovation network to provide entrepreneurship and training and a certification program to 250 entrepreneurs across the state, annually.”

To request an application for the program, click here