AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Book Tavern is moving to 978 Broad Street.

After nine years at it’s current location, they’ll be moving to a new location next to Nacho Mama’s.

The new space will allow them to expand their book collection, and sidelines like stationary puzzles, and games.

The Book Tavern will be closing operations at their current location around March 15th and plan on being open at 978 Broad by March 25th.

Initially hours will stay the same, Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the hopes of expanding to some later evening hours this year.

The Book Tavern is also looking to bring back events, something they haven’t been able to do for the past two years.

You can expect author readings, poetry nights, and other fun things to resume this summer.