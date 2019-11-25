The 5-year-old boy thrown from the 3rd floor of mall balcony is now back in school

(CNN) – A 5-year-old boy thrown off a balcony this spring not only survived — he made a miraculous recovery.

He’s back in school and loves it– and he’s walking perfectly.

But getting to that point wasn’t easy.

This April, little Landen was at the Mall of America in Minnesota with his mom — when police say Emmanuel Aranda picked up him and threw him over the railing from the third-floor!

Aranda told police he wanted to kill an adult but that “didn’t work out” so he chose Landen instead.

He told police he’d spent a lot of time here at the mall and just lashed out because women he hit on — rejected him.

Aranda was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Landen was in the hospital for months and went through extensive physical therapy.

The family-run Gofundme account for Landen has been keeping folks updated on his progress.