Thanksgiving Shopping Trends

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The national retail federation predicts that 165 million Americans will shop this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

But with Black Friday bleeding into Thanksgiving Thursday — has the lure for discounts gone too far?

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks down which stores are opening earlier this year and holiday shopping trends.

From handbags, to shoes, to jewelry — store employees are stocking shelves for holiday shoppers.

Rosy Myllan from Woodstock, Georgia says, “I do shop a lot and I am a shopaholic. I just walk around but I just buy it online because I don’t like carrying stuff around.”

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend around $1000 this holiday season — mostly on toys and gifts.

Just like previous years, many stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls, Macys, Target, and JC Penney are opening on Thursday to lure shoppers in, but some say they’ll skip the lines and shop online on cyber Monday instead.

Brittney Harrison, a retailer weighs in, “I think we should stick to Friday. Our brand is about wellness. Thursday is good to spend with family and Friday you can come out and shop.”

Peter Husking from Alpharetta, Georgia believes, “It’s fine to open on Thanksgiving night because you can spend time and still hit the sales. Everyone is competing for the same dollar so get out there and find the deal.”

Nearly 7 out of 10 shoppers say they’ll head to the malls to shop. But online shoppers say incentives like free shipping help — and you can avoid the long lines.

Laura Yurick in Atlanta says, “We don’t get up at 3am and go shopping. We enjoy that Friday and shop Cyber Monday. We don’t do much of the Black Friday shopping.”

And when it comes to what Americans want — research says gift cards, clothes and electronics are always a safe bet.

The average American is expected to spend $47 on each gift card with most people expected to give around 3-4 gift cards.

Research shows that nearly 7 out of 10 people will make a charitable gift this thanksgiving holiday weekend.