Telemedicine could help keep rural hospitals open in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Georgians living in rural communities are sometimes 30 miles or more from the nearest health care provider and with rural hospitals struggling to stay open across the state its a problem that could limit access to health care.

Dr. Matt Lyon, Augusta University’s Virtual Health Medical Director, said telemedicine is helping to bridge the gap for patients in rural hospitals.



” We’re there to provide care for them in their rural hospital whether its Swainsboro, Washington County or Washington, Georgia the same as it would be in Augusta, Atlanta or New York. We’re giving them the same care they would have, but there in their local hospital,” Lyon said.

Doctors at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia are training respiratory therapy nurses from rural hospitals in critical care techniques like intubation to better serve patients.

Angie Radford, Director of Nursing at Wills Memorial hospital in Wilkes County said it gives patients access to specialty doctors that the hospital may not have been able to provide.



” We can keep a higher acuity patient in our facility because of the telemedicine. We know that we have access to the critical care physicians. We have access to be able to transfer the patient if they get to a point where we know we won’t be able to handle them in our rural hospital,” Radford said.

Dr. Lyon said telemedicine keeps patients in their local hospitals and in turn keeps rural hospitals open

“The long term of goal of this is to provide long term financial viability to the rural hospitals by keeping people in their communities.”