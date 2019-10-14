Teens arrested after log goes off cliff, kills photographer while taking senior pictures

LOGAN, Ohio (AP/CNN) — Two teenagers have been arrested on reckless homicide charges in the death of an Ohio woman who was hit by a falling piece of tree at a state park.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken into custody Thursday. They’re charged in the Sept. 2 death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer, who was struck on stairs near Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park in southeastern Ohio.

Investigators say they found evidence the falling piece that hit the Chillicothe woman wasn’t a natural occurrence. She died at the scene.

ODNR says it investigated the defendants after receiving information about their alleged involvement. It isn’t publicly identifying them because they’re juveniles.

A reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

WLWT reports Schafer, a mother of four, was a photographer taking senior pictures of students at the park when she was hit by the log.